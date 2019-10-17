A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

A search warrant was issued all the way back in January when members of theNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP found two ounces of crystal meth, heroin/fentanyl, counterfeit money, stolen property and other evidence of drug trafficking.

Upon her arrest earlier this month, officers found more drugs and equipment associated with the drug trade, resulting in an additional three drug trafficking charges.

The RCMP partnered with the Municipality of North Cowichan and the BC Forfeiture Office, who have launched their own investigations into the stolen property.