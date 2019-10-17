Is the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding Paul Manly’s to lose?

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding has nine candidates heading into the federal election, including the Green MP, who won May’s byelection with 37 percent of the votes.

Liberal Michelle Corfield, Conservative John Hirst, Bob Chamberlin of the New Democrats, Independent’s Geoff Stoneman, and Echo White, Brian Marlatt of the Progressive Canadian Party, Jennifer Clarke of the People’s Party of Canada, and James Chumsma of the Communist Party are all running.

The riding has traditionally been an NDP stronghold and while Manly won the byelection with ease, the byelection saw 30-thousand fewer electors vote than in the 2015 election.

Immigration, climate change, homelessness, and fiscal management are the dominant issues in the riding heading into general election day on October 21.

Manly replaced Sheila Malcolmson after winning the May byelection.

Malcolmson is now the Nanaimo MLA and represents the provincial NDP.