A recent study has found that 49 percent of British Columbians plan to get their flu shot at a pharmacy.

The study conducted by Insights West on behalf of London Drugs found that only six percent plan to get their flu shot at a public health clinic, 15 percent plan to get their shots at their doctor’s office, and 16 percent plan to receive it at their workplace.

Some British Columbians said they avoid getting their flu shot all together, citing a lack of convenience as the main reason why.

The study found that 12 percent of respondents said it was too much of a hassle to get their shots and 21 percent said they won’t get around too it.