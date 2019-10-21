It’s federal election day and you need to cast your ballot at your assigned polling station and that location is available on your voter information card.

If you threw out this card, lost it, or never received it, you can still vote.

You will need to enter your postal code on elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

Unregistered electors can also enter their information online, fill a pre-filled registration certificate and bring it to the polls.

All electors need to bring proof of identity and address with them.

In the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford riding, NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor is eyeing re-election.

He’s opposed by Liberal Blair Herbert, Conservative Alana DeLong, the Greens Lydia Hwitsum, Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada, and Rhonda Chen of the People’s Party of Canada, and Robin Morton Stanbridge of the Christian Heritage Party.

In the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, Paul Manly of the Greens is looking to represent the riding in Ottawa for a full term, after winning a by-election in May.

He’s opposed by Liberal Michelle Corfield, Conservative John Hirst, Bob Chamberlin of the NDP, Independent’s Geoff Stoneman and Echo White, Jennifer Clarke of the People’s Party of Canada, Brian Marlatt of the Progressive Canadian Party, and James Chumsa of the Communist Party.

The polls are open from 7 am to 7 pm.