One BC Ferries crew member is in hospital following a mechanical incident on Saturday.

The Queen of Cowichan encountered mechanical problems and the cause of the injury isn’t known.

The incident happened on the car deck and involved the bow door.

As a result, the 8:25 am sailing from Horseshoe Bay and the 10:40 am sailing from Departure Bay were both cancelled.

BC Ferries is expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the injury.