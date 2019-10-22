Elections Canada logo. Supplied by Elections Canada Facebook page.
UPDATED: 10:15PM
Cowichan – Malahat – Langford
Alistair MacGregor (NDP) leads with 18,405
Nanaimo – Ladysmith
Paul Manly (Green Party) leads with 22,690
NATIONWIDE: Lib 156 Cons 121 Bloq 32 NDP 24 Green 3
Four of five party leaders have won their home ridings. The only leader not to win a seat in Parliament is People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s liberals will lead a minority government elected or leading in 156 ridings. The Conservatives are at 121 with leader Andrew Scheer winning his riding. Jagmeet Singh has won his riding with the party leading or elected in 25 ridings. Green Party leader Elizabeth May has won her seat with the party taking 3 seats. The People’s party is not reporting.
NATIONWIDE: Lib 156 Cons 121 Bloq 32 NDP 25 Green 3
