UPDATED: 10:15PM

Cowichan – Malahat – Langford

Alistair MacGregor (NDP) leads with 18,405

Nanaimo – Ladysmith

Paul Manly (Green Party) leads with 22,690

———————————————————

UPDATED: 9:55PM

Cowichan – Malahat – Langford

Alistair MacGregor (NDP) leads with 15,458

Nanaimo – Ladysmith

Paul Manly (Green Party) leads with 21,655

———————————————————

UPDATED 9:35 PM

Alistair MacGregor(NDP) – 12377

Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 8379

Lydia Hwitsum (Green Party) – 6712

Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 5373

Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 565

Robin Morton Stanbridge (The Christian Heritage Party) – 89

165/242 polls reporting.

NATIONWIDE: Lib 156 Cons 121 Bloq 32 NDP 24 Green 3

Four of five party leaders have won their home ridings. The only leader not to win a seat in Parliament is People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier. Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s liberals will lead a minority government elected or leading in 156 ridings. The Conservatives are at 121 with leader Andrew Scheer winning his riding. Jagmeet Singh has won his riding with the party leading or elected in 25 ridings. Green Party leader Elizabeth May has won her seat with the party taking 3 seats. The People’s party is not reporting.

—————————————————

UPDATED 9:25 PM

Alistair MacGregor(NDP) – 10460

Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 6954

Lydia Hwitsum (Green Party) – 5434

Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 4508

Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 478

Robin Morton Stanbridge (The Christian Heritage Party) – 78

150/242 polls reporting.

NATIONWIDE: Lib 156 Cons 121 Bloq 32 NDP 25 Green 3

—————————————————

UPDATED 9:05 PM

Alistair MacGregor(NDP) – 7695

Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 5295

Lydia Hwitsum (Green Party) – 4128

Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 3426

Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 363

Robin Morton Stanbridge (The Christian Heritage Party) – 55

115/242 polls reporting.

NATIONWIDE: Lib 156 Cons 121 Bloq 32 NDP 24 Green 3

—————————————————

UPDATED 8:55 PM

Alistair MacGregor(NDP) – 6838

Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 4687

Lydia Hwitsum (Green Party) – 3725

Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 2953

Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 332

Robin Morton Stanbridge (The Christian Heritage Party) – 52

105/242 polls reporting.