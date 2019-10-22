Alistair MacGregor and Paul Manly won easily in their respective ridings on federal election night.

NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor won the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford election, earning 22,002 votes.

Conservative Alana DeLong, the Greens Lydia Hwitsum, and Liberal Blair Herbert finished behind MacGregor.

In the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, Paul Manly earned 24,537 votes and won easily.

Conservative John Hirst and Bob Chamberlin of the NDP were second and third respectively.

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford:

Alistair MacGregor (NDP) – 22,002

Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 15,762

Lydia Hwitsum (Greens) – 12,286

Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 9,609

Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 980

Robin Morton Stanbridge (Christian Heritage Party) – 184

Nanaimo-Ladysmith:

Paul Manly (Greens) – 24,537

John Hirst (Conservatives) – 18,447

Bob Chamberlin (NDP) – 16,857

Michelle Corfield (Liberals) – 9,649

Jennifer Clarke (PPC) – 1,036

Geoff Stoneman (Ind) – 235

Brian Marlatt (Progressive Canadian) – 201

James Chumsa (Communist) – 104

Echo White (Ind) – 68