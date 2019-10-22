The Incumbents Win Local Ridings
Alistair MacGregor and Paul Manly won easily in their respective ridings on federal election night.
NDP candidate Alistair MacGregor won the Cowichan-Malahat-Langford election, earning 22,002 votes.
Conservative Alana DeLong, the Greens Lydia Hwitsum, and Liberal Blair Herbert finished behind MacGregor.
In the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, Paul Manly earned 24,537 votes and won easily.
Conservative John Hirst and Bob Chamberlin of the NDP were second and third respectively.
Cowichan-Malahat-Langford:
Alistair MacGregor (NDP) – 22,002
Alana DeLong (Conservatives) – 15,762
Lydia Hwitsum (Greens) – 12,286
Blair Herbert (Liberals) – 9,609
Rhonda Chen (PPC) – 980
Robin Morton Stanbridge (Christian Heritage Party) – 184
Nanaimo-Ladysmith:
Paul Manly (Greens) – 24,537
John Hirst (Conservatives) – 18,447
Bob Chamberlin (NDP) – 16,857
Michelle Corfield (Liberals) – 9,649
Jennifer Clarke (PPC) – 1,036
Geoff Stoneman (Ind) – 235
Brian Marlatt (Progressive Canadian) – 201
James Chumsa (Communist) – 104
Echo White (Ind) – 68