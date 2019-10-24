As the nights grow colder more people are lighting fireplaces and wood stoves.

The provincial government wants to remind people that cutting, collecting or using firewood that’s harvested illegally is against the law.

The good news is that people can easily apply for a Free Use Permit.

It allows people to collect and transport firewood from eligible Crown land for personal use.

There is no charge for firewood that’s collected using the permit.

The application for a permit can be made online, or at the local natural resource district office.

Before cutting, people must confirm the wood is on Crown land, and not on private property or on First Nations land.

Maps of natural resource districts are available online.