The labour dispute between the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and Western Forest Products hits the four-month mark on Monday.

The two sides have resumed mediation with Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, it’s the only thing they’ve been able to agree on.

There have been a number of mill shutdowns since the strike began on June 28 and Western has said that the reason for those shutdowns was poor market conditions and high log costs.

The United Steelworkers 1-1937 are citing major concessions involving the elimination of most training agreements, the implementation of two-tiered wages, and an RSP plan that would replace the pension plan of workers as the major reasons for going on strike.

Back on June 28, the USW Local 1-1937 voted 98.8 percent in favour of a strike.

BC Federation of Labour President Larry Cronk was quick to point out that Western posted $70 million dollars in revenue last year and the CEO had an annual salary of two million dollars.