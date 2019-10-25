Volunteers in the Cowichan Valley will be spending the weekend cleaning up illegally dumped garbage at Mount Prevost and along the Cowichan River.

Event Co-ordinator Lehanna Green says on Saturday morning volunteers will meet at 9 am at the base of Mount Prevost to remove trash from the Mountain.

If you want to help clean up at Mount Prevost you will need to sign a waiver from the Municipality of North Cowichan. All volunteers over the weekend will need to fill out some paperwork.

Sunday morning, the volunteers will meet at 9 am near Boys Road and Trans Canada Highway in Duncan to clean up along the Cowichan River.

If people want to help out by using their vehicle to move the trash to Bing’s Creek landfill they will have to register their license plate number to avoid paying the CVRD fees.

For more information, or to register a vehicle, you can send an email to lehannamarketsgreen@gmail.com