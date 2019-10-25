BC Ferries sailings are being cancelled due to strong winds. Photo by Linda Xu on Unsplash

Strong winds are wreaking havoc at BC Ferries this afternoon.

The 10:40 am and 1 pm sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay have been cancelled due to severe weather

If you have a reservation on a cancelled sailing, you will be notified by email that your sailing has been cancelled and will be accommodated on a later sailing, if possible.

If you don’t have a reservation, you will be loaded on a standby basis in the order of arrival, after the customers with reservations are loaded.

