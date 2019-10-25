Wind Wreaking Havoc with BC Ferries Sailings
BC Ferries sailings are being cancelled due to strong winds. Photo by Linda Xu on Unsplash
Strong winds are wreaking havoc at BC Ferries this afternoon.
The 10:40 am and 1 pm sailings from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay have been cancelled due to severe weather
If you have a reservation on a cancelled sailing, you will be notified by email that your sailing has been cancelled and will be accommodated on a later sailing, if possible.
If you don’t have a reservation, you will be loaded on a standby basis in the order of arrival, after the customers with reservations are loaded.
Click here for updated ferry information.