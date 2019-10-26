Inside the Dinghy Dock Pub. Supplied by the Dinghy Dock Marine Pub and Bistro Facebook page, via Jason Burks.

It’s a favourite among locals and a destination for tourists.

The famous Dinghy Dock Pub on Protection Island has been purchased for $2.6 million dollars.

Private investors bought the pub and Manager Marty Campbell explains why this pub is so special.

“It’s a unique place, it’s the only registered floating pub in Canada,” said Campbell. “I don’t know the exact reason they purchased it or why they picked the Dinghy Dock, but they’ve kept all the staff and all the senior management in place and they want to keep everything as status quo.”

Campbell said it’s nice that there aren’t any major changes with the new ownership.

“The Dinghy Dock is an established, iconic tradition in Nanaimo and they’ve inherited a business as much as they’ve purchased a business,” said Campbell. “It’s part of the community and they’ve chosen to have everybody stay in place and run it as it’s been run.”

This sale comes as a relief to Protection Island residents, as the ferry service will continue to operate as it did with the previous owners.