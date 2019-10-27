An emergency preparedness open house is coming to the Lower Centennial Hall in Lake Cowichan today from 12 to 3 pm.

First responders, including the RCMP, EMS, firefighters, BC Hydro, and representatives from the local hardware store are going to help educate people about how to get prepared in the event of power outages or emergency situations.

Carolyne Austin is a Lake Cowichan councillor and she said people need to take it upon themselves to be prepared for an emergency.

“We had a big power outage in December of last year and a lot of people weren’t prepared. We want people to know that not everybody is coming to get you, you have to be prepared yourself,” said Austin.

“Connect with neighbours, this is one of the major things we’re trying to do, neighbours connecting with neighbours before something happens,” said Austin. “If you have a little old lady living next door, that’s all on her own, maybe has mobility issues, make sure you get to know her, give her your phone number or go over and see her if the power is out.”

The Lower Centennial Hall is located at 309 South Shore Road.