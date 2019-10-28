Volunteers in the Cowichan Valley removed hundreds of kilograms of illegally dumped trash from Mount Prevost and the south bank of the Cowichan River over the weekend.

Cowichan Clean-up organizer Lehanna Green says about half of the waste they collected at Mount Prevost consisted of metal that people are able to drop off for recycling at no cost at the CVRD’s Bing Creek landfill.

Green says a lot of the trash they removed in the two-day clean-up was ordinary household garbage.

On a positive note, she says they took away only a handful of needles this year. Green says that’s due to the work of local volunteers in Duncan who are regularly checking for discarded needles.

If you want to volunteer for future Cowichan Clean Up weekends you can learn more at https://www.facebook.com/groups/keepcowichanclean/