Sea Cadets from 100 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps ​ADMIRAL MAINGUY place veterans’ remembrance crosses at All Saints’ Anglican Cemetery, Westholme, 2018. Supplied by Mike Bieling.

Sea Cadets from 100 Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps are placing 130 crosses around the Cowichan Valley today.

At 11 am today, 32 white remembrance crosses will be placed on the graves of veterans at St. Andrew’s churchyard and two inside the church, honouring 13 servicemen from Cowichan Station who died in World War One.

Mike Bieling with the Old Cemeteries Society said these white crosses are meant to honour those veterans who served and came home before they died.

Starting at 1 pm today, 35 crosses will be placed at the Shawnigan Community Cemetery, along with 12 at the Heritage Partnership Museum, and 51 at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church.