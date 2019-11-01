The new Climate Change Accountability Act will mean better accountability, transparency, and more specific targets for climate action moving forward.

The province will be required to set an interim emissions target in the hopes of hitting the 2030 target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, as compared to the 2007 levels.

Separate 2030 regional targets will be established following meetings with stakeholders, Indigenous peoples, and communities all over BC.

The new legislation includes new reporting requirements on actions to reduce carbon pollution, their cost, and how they will achieve the government’s legislated emission-reduction targets.

Additionally, more changes will set up an independent advisory committee that will be modelled on the Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council.