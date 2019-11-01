A single-vehicle collision on Yellow Point Road and Hill Road near Ladysmith earlier this week turned out to be fatal.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two people trapped in an overturned vehicle.

The passenger, a Vancouver Island man in his 30’s died on the scene and the driver, a Vancouver Island woman in her 40’s was extricated and air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Ladysmith RCMP, the BC Coroners’ Service, Vancouver Island Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and South Vancouver Island Traffic Services are conducting an investigation.

Impaired driving hasn’t been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.