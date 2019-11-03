The province has introduced pilot projects that put it one step closer to rolling out new transportation technology.

Amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act will allow for the launch of projects that will give the province the chance to collaborate with communities in researching and testing new technologies.

Some of those new mobility technologies include e-scooters, electric unicycles, or e-skateboards and they will be used to promote active transportation and the safety of all road users.

The province is developing a framework for the creation of pilot projects and it’s anticipated that community proposals will be accepted in January.