If you’re thinking about adding a four-legged friend to your family, circle November 9 on your calendar.

That’s when the BC SPCA is hosting its annual province-wide adoption promotion.

Most of the animals in the SPCA’s care will be eligible for 50 percent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee.

The BC SPCA’s chief operations officer, Mark Takhar, says the event is key because the high rate of adoptions in one day allows the SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals.