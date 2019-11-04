Photograph of clouds and highway by Vista News

An air quality advisory and open burning restrictions were put in place for the Cowichan Valley on Sunday.

The Environment Ministry posted the advisory on Sunday due to high levels of fine particulate matter in the air.

Open burning restrictions were put into effect for the Cowichan Valley within 20 kilometers of Duncan.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions are advised to postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Exposure is a concern for infants, the elderly and people with diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

To check for air quality advisories in your community you can go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air