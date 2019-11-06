Two men face drug charges after more than 70 packages of illegal drugs were seized by police late last month in Duncan.

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Street Crime Unit searched a vehicle outside a Duncan restaurant on October 22nd.

Inside they discovered fentanyl-laced heroin, meth, crack, powdered cocaine, and cash.

Police are working with the Federal Prosecution Service to determine the appropriate charges in the case, which may include several counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The two men will appear in Duncan court on January 7th.