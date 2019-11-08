Another long weekend is here and BC Ferries is preparing for the high volume of travelers by adding extra sailings.

Twenty-four additional sailings are being added over the long weekend between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen. Two extra round trips are being added between Horseshoe Bay and Nanaimo.

And, on November 11 — Remembrance Day — members of the military will ride the ferries for free.

The free passage for the military applies to the passenger fares charged by BC Ferries.

It is for active service members, reserve members, and cadets. They will need to present an official military ID or travel in uniform.

As well, seniors citizens will be able to travel for free on November 11.

If you’re planning to take a ferry this weekend, reservations are recommended and you are advised to get the terminal as early as possible.