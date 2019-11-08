There are Remembrance Day ceremonies throughout the Cowichan Valley Monday morning.

In Ladysmith, the Remembrance Day service is at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 171 at 621 1st Avenue.

The ceremony starts at 10:45 am.

Refreshments will follow at Legion Branch 171.

The Cobble Hill Remembrance Day ceremony goes at 11 this morning, but people are asked to be inside the Farmers Institute Community Hall by 10 am.

The ceremony moves to the Cenotaph at 11 am.

Everyone is welcome to meet at the Malahat Legion Branch 134 for refreshments and there will be live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 pm.

Branch 134 is located at 1625 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road in Shawnigan Lake.

Other Remembrance Day ceremonies

Chemainus:

It starts at 10:45 am at the Chemainus Memorial Cenotaph at 9799 Willow Street

Duncan:

It starts at 10:55 am at the Cenotaph in Charles Hoey Park (people need to be there by 10:50 am)

Lake Cowichan:

It starts at 10:50 am at the Cenotaph at Central Park on Stanley Street

Nanaimo:

It starts at 7 am at 1630 East Wellington Road.

Breakfast will be served between 7 and 8 am, followed by the ceremony at 9 am

Salt Spring Island:

It starts at 10:45 am at Centennial Park in Ganges

