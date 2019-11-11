Chemainus Road corridor (between Henry Road roundabout and Victoria Street). Supplied by Google Maps.

Chemainus Road between Henry Road and Victoria Street is the subject of a construction project, starting tomorrow.

Crews will be conducting improvements to sewer, storm, and water main infrastructure.

As this project continues, improvements will include road widening, new asphalt overlay, sidewalk, and new landscaping, along with construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Chemainus Road and River Road.

Traffic on Chemainus Road will be single-lane alternating with the possibility of full closures on a temporary basis.

Flaggers will be in place.

Public access to businesses will be open at all times.

Crews will be working Monday to Friday from 7 am to 6 pm for the next 12 months.