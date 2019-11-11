As you wear a poppy on your jacket today, that donation you made as you picked it up is going to worthwhile programs.

It’s November 11 and tens of millions of Canadians wear a poppy to honour Veterans and remember those who sacrificed their lives.

Donations to The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Fund are held in a trust and used to help fund the care and support of Veterans and their families.

Using your contributions each year, the Legion offers financial assistance and support for Veterans, including Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP and their families in need.

One Royal Canadian Legion program is the Operational Stress Injury Special Section.

Operation VetBuild is a peer-to-peer program by Veterans, for Veterans and includes RCMP and Allied Veterans.

The program is helping Veterans improve mental health through activities.

Jason Salo is a retired reservist and military policeman and said Operation VetBuild gives him a chance to meet other Veterans with similar backgrounds.