The province has issued a statement about the released of the StatsCan Labour Force Survey for October.

According to Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade, and Technology, in the big three categories of job growth, wages and unemployment BC performed very well.

About 15,300 jobs were created, most of those were full-time positions – more than any other province in Canada.

The unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, the lowest rate in the country.

Hourly wages increase by a quarter to $28.35 cents an hour.

Over the last year, average wages in this province have climbed by $1.55 cents or 5.8 percent.