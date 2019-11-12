Western Forest Products and its striking workers are making another attempt to break the deadlock contract talks.

The company and United Steelworkers, Local 1-1937 have agreed to resume mediation in Nanaimo Tuesday.

This comes after efforts to end the strike stalled on October 20th.

The union says WFP refused to make any movement in their positions during that round of meetings.

At the end of October, WFP said that it was ready to adjust its positions and asked the union if it would agree to binding arbitration.

USW Local 1-1937 rejected that offer the same day.

It followed up, however, by writing to WFP to say that since the company had changed its “no movement” position and was prepared to make changes, they should ask the mediators for new meeting dates.