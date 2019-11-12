One person is dead after an SUV collided with a hydro pole in Duncan on Remembrance Day.

Sergeant Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says the accident happened near Lakes Road and Tzouhalem Road sometime around, or after 9 pm on November 11th.

The vehicle burst into flames after hitting the pole.

RCMP says the driver was the only person in the SUV.

Sergeant Busch says they are working with the coroners office to determine the cause of the crash and are asking any witnesses to the accident, or anyone driving in the area between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm with a dashcam to contact them.