A new video series called Hello Dolly is being introduced by the Cowichan School District.

The videos feature Cowichan Elder and Knowledge Keeper Dolly Sylvester.

In the first of the bi-weekly videos, Dolly answers questions about Elders and Cowichan culture.

She discusses how Elders are identified in Cowichan culture.

In the future, Dolly’s videos will answer common questions about culture and people are invited to send questions to her.

School District 79 Superintendent Robyn Gray says Dolly has been a vital part of the Cowichan School District, and the community at large for years.

Superintendent Gray says Dolly is a respected Elder, educator, mentor, and friend to many.

The videos are available via social media and YouTube.