They aren’t exactly white-knuckling it, but 43 percent of BC drivers said they are nervous behind the wheel during the winter months.

While they’re nervous, a BCAA study has found they’re largely unprepared, as 32 percent of drivers employ a “wait and see,” approach when it comes to preparing their vehicles for bad weather.

Twenty-one percent take that approach a step further and have no plans to winterize their vehicles.

Here on the island, drivers are less prepared than in other parts of the province because of the mild climate and lack of snow.

The study also found that 66 percent of drivers are “more vigilant,” during bad weather when it comes to getting their vehicles serviced.

Seventy-one percent of BC drivers label themselves as “poor winter drivers,” while 49 percent of the 1,443 respondents call BC drivers the worst in Canada.