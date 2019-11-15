Growing Together Childcare Centre on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan. Kyle Christensen, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

The province is funding more than 10,400 new, affordable licensed child care spaces, including 292 in the Cowichan Valley.

School District 79 is making 40 spaces available in Chemainus, including 24 infant/toddler spaces.

The school district is also making 166 spaces available at the Cowichan Valley Open Learning Cooperative School, Khowhemun Elementary School, and Mill Bay Elementary, 66 of which are meant for children between three and five years old.

The Cowichan Valley School District is also opening 37 in both Lake Cowichan and Mill Bay.

Britters Critters Daycare is creating seven spaces for kids under the age of 12.

Many of these spaces are expected to open in the next year or are already open.

Breakdown of Spaces:

Chemainus: 40 spaces made available by School District 79 (24 infant/toddler and 16 three to five spaces)

Duncan: 166 spaces made available by School District 79

Cowichan Valley Open Learning Cooperative School: 24 infant/toddler spaces, 16 spaces for three-to-five years olds

Khowhemun Elementary School: 25 spaces for three-to-five-year-olds, ten pre-school spaces, and 54 spaces for school-aged children

Mill Bay Elementary School: 12 infant/toddler spaces, 25 spaces for three-to-five-year-olds

Lake Cowichan: 37 spaces made available by School District 79 at Palsson Elementary School – 12 infant/toddler spaces, 25 spaces for three-to-five-year-olds

Mill Bay: 37 spaces have been made available by School District 79 at Alexander Elementary School – 12 infant/toddler spaces, and 25 spaces three-to-five-year-old spaces.