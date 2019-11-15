Someone braving the heavy rains. Photo by Alaric Hartsock on Unsplash.

It may be a good weekend to bust out that board game and have a tournament.

A Pineapple Express, also known as an atmospheric river is expected to hammer the Cowichan Valley with 20 to 40 millimetres of rain this weekend.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said this weather system is coming from Hawaii.

“We have a Pineapple Express on the way and that’s going to come in Saturday morning,” said Sekhon. “That’s going to bring a lot of warm, heavy rain to the BC coast, though it will be the heaviest close to the central coast of Vancouver Island.”

“The stream of moisture is coming from the tropics and near Hawaii and that’s why we often hear the term ‘Pineapple Express,’ where we have a steady stream of moisture that comes into direct contact with the BC coast,” said Sekhon.

Sekhon said January is the wettest month of the year in the North Cowichan, when 194 millimetres of rain falls on average, three more millimetres than the November average.

Tofino is expected to get hammered with about 100 millimetres of rain this weekend.