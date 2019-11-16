Mediation between Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 continues this weekend

Local 1-1937 is cancelling town hall meetings scheduled for Monday and Tuesday while mediation is underway.

More meetings between Western Forest Products the USW are scheduled today and tomorrow with Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers.

The meetings resumed on Tuesday.

Western Forest Products has requested a media blackout while mediation continues.

Nearly three-thousand workers on Vancouver Island have been on strike since the end of June, when the USW workers voted 98.8 percent in favour of strike action