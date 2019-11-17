Colin Court went missing in the Lake Cowichan area, near Shaw Creek. Supplied by Jenn Glenn Giles.

An avid fisherman has gone missing after he went fishing on Lake Cowichan near Shaw Creek.

70-year-old Colin Court has been known to go fly fishing all over Vancouver Island and his kayak was found by a local resident.

Search and Rescue fanned out over land and water for many hours yesterday, but had to stop searching late last night.

They are back at it today and are hoping to bring in a search helicopter to search for Court.

His boat and truck have been retrieved from the Shaw Creek area.

If you know of Court’s whereabouts, call 250-745-3449 or 250-732-6357.