Candace Spilsbury has been re-instated as the Cowichan Valley School District board chair for the eighth time.

Spilsbury is serving her fourth term as a trustee and she calls yet another appointment to the board chair position “stunning.”

Spilsbury said the board of trustees does a great job and having the confidence of her fellow trustees means a lot.

“We do such great work supporting our staff and our students, our achievement levels of our students are increasing, I think the community awareness about how we are working and support is in increasing,” Spilsbury said.

She said never imagined she’d be named the board chair eight times and she said it means a lot to have the respect of her fellow trustees.

“It’s really a personal impact that I am respected and acknowledged by my colleagues,” said Spilsbury.

Barbara de Groot was named the Vice-Chair.