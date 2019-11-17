The Cowichan Valley Regional District board members have elected Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone the chair for the next year.

For a long time, Stone recalls that the regional district often switches back and forth between rural and municipal electors.

“Going back, before my time on the board, they often rotated between electoral area and a municipal chair,” said Stone. “Last year, they had an electoral area chair and this year, I’m chair.”

Stone said cooperation and a results-oriented approach are key to his leadership approach.

“I ran on a perspective of collaboration and outcomes-focused governance and was able to get the support of the directors,” said Stone.

Area F Director Ian Morrison, the former chair, ran unopposed for the Vice-Chair position.