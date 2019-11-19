The latest round of mediation aimed at negotiating a new contract between Western Forest Products and its striking workers is over.

The meetings resumed last week in Nanaimo but ended Sunday.

The company submitted an offer, which is being rejected by the union.

United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 calls it a “bare-bones” offer that doesn’t address many of the union’s concerns.

No further meetings are scheduled.

The strike by some three-thousand workers at Western Forest Products at mills and timber operations has been ongoing since July 1st.