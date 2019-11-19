Colin Court went missing in the Lake Cowichan area, near Shaw Creek. Supplied by Jenn Glenn Giles.

There is still no sign of a missing fisherman on Lake Cowichan.

Seventy-year old Colin Court was last seen on Friday.

His kayak was found near Little Shaw Creek and his pick up truck was located near a campground close by.

Police divers searched unsuccessfully and Bill Court says the RCMP is considering its next steps, such as bringing in a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

Court’s family is expressing their thanks for the work of search and rescue teams, as well as the RCMP and its dive team.

His son, Bill Court, says people would like to make donations to help them in their time of need, and he says the family would like any donations to be made to the Ladysmith and Cowichan Search and Rescue teams.

He says they are grateful for all the support and help received from people in the community.