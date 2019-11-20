Two schools in North Cowichan were advised to bring students safely inside during the lunch hour on Tuesday while police searched for a man.

The RCMP says the suspect was eventually located at around 1 pm and was taken into custody.

Police say he attempted to harm himself with a knife and then ran from a residence on Cowichan Lake Road.

The man was not believed to be a threat to students, nor did he have a connection to any student, but police warned the nearby schools of Tansor and Mount Prevost to take the precaution of keeping students inside.

Sergeant Trevor Busch of the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP says public safety is their primary concern and School District 79 was contacted out of an abundance of caution.