The Cowichan Valley Regional District is doing another Community Satisfaction Survey.

It will be the third such survey since 2011.

Over the next four weeks, a marketing company will ask 600 residents about the quality of life, and the delivery of public services and programs.

The regional district also wants to determine the best way to inform and engage the public.

CVRD Chair Aaron Stone says the survey will give the board feedback from people it may not always hear from.

He adds there’s a high degree of confidence that the results represent the thoughts and feelings of people in the region,

Beginning today, randomly selected residents and households will be called to answer questions by phone, online or through a unique link sent by email.

People contacted to do the survey can also opt-in to a short follow-up email survey related to regional health services for use by Island Health and Our Cowichan Communities Health Network.

They will also be able to enter to win a gift card for CVRD recreation facilities.