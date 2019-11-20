This is National Bereavement Week. Its goal is to promote dialogue about how to deal with the grief of losing someone close to you.

Ducharme is the past president of the BC Bereavement Helpline. He says it’s a day to focus on talking about a difficult issue.

On Thursday a Bereavement Day luncheon will be held at the Cowichan Golf Course. BCBH Board President, John Dubé, will be speaking at this luncheon hosted by the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce and Sands Funeral Chapel.

He will discuss the components and services that the BCBH delivers provincially, as well as resources that are available in our region.

Dubé will share information on some of the organization’s work with bereaved individuals and the impact of bereavement in the workplace.

Attendees can learn about the positive impact BCBH’s group support model is having on bereaved individuals, and what businesses can do to support grieving employees.

The deadline to RSVP is Wednesday, November 20 at 4 pm.