Anton Kubica, a man with ties to Shawnigan Lake, has been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Marie Darling.

The remains of Darling were found back in 1990 along Interstate 10 in California.

Kubica and his wife Connie Jo were suspects early in the case, as Jo was Darling’s financial advisor and court documents indicate that approximately $185,000 dollars was taken out of Darling’s account days before the gruesome discovery.

Charges were filed in 2014 and in addition to the banking records, investigators found a lot of evidence connected to the murder in Kubica’s home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A sentencing date is set for January 10 of next year.