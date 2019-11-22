Anglers in Cowichan Lake will have an opportunity to catch more than fish on the local lake.

Provincial fisheries staff, the Kintama Research Services and Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC are partnering in a five-year study on the health of Cowichan Lake’s cutthroat trout population.

Eighty cutthroat trout have been tagged with brightly coloured Floy T-bar anchor tags and released back into the lake.

Forty-two fish will be implanted with acoustic tags and researchers will be able to track the fish individually.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is offering $100 dollar gift cards to anyone who catches and reports any of these tagged fish.

Through the study, researchers will be able to determine the rate with which anglers are harvesting cutthroats.