Need help installing a car seat in your vehicle?

This afternoon, expert car seat installers will be on hand at the City of Duncan Fire Hall, helping people properly install these seats.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Constable Pam Bolton said it’s not worth the risk to have car seats installed incorrectly.

“I know for me, as a mother, I want to make sure that my child is as safe as possible, so, if you’re installing a car seat improperly, you’re putting your child at risk for possible injury if you happen to get into a collision,” said Bolton.

Bolton said today’s clinic is an opportunity to make sure your car seats are properly installed.

“We’re going to have some technicians that are trained specifically for installing and looking at car seats to make sure they’re properly installed,” said Bolton. “We’ll be giving tips, information, as well as installing car seats for people who attend.”

The clinic runs at 468 Duncan Street between one and three pm today.