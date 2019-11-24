A new BC Hydro report highlighted that many British Columbians are unprepared for storm-related power outages.

The report looked at the challenges faced by BC Hydro as a result of an increase in the frequency and severity of winter storms throughout the province.

The company says these types of weather events remind residents about the importance of being prepared for storm-related power outages.

BC Hydro says more than 60 percent of British Columbians have not taken steps to be more prepared.

The best thing you can do to be prepared according to the company is to have a well-stocked emergency kit with supplies for each member of the household for at least 72 hours.

BC Hydro also says it’s continuing to make improvements to operations during storm events including introducing new technologies to allow for better communication between crews in the field and its operations center to provide more timely information to customers.

For more information on power outages or how to be prepared for winter storms, visit BC Hydro’s website.