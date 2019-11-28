Cowichan-Malahat-Langford NDP MP Alistair MacGregor in the House of Commons. Supplied by Alistair MacGregor Facebook page.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has named his party’s critics for the upcoming session of parliament.

Alistair MacGregor, Member of Parliament for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford is the NDP Critic for Agriculture, Rural Economic Development, and the Deputy Critic for Justice and Human Rights.

MacGregor says that he “occupied the roles of Agriculture Critic and Justice Critic, so I know both files very well.”

He says “the role of Rural Economic Development will be an exciting new challenge and fits well with the riding I am privileged to represent.”

MacGregor was NDP Critic for Justice and Human Rights between January and December of 2017.

He had the role of NDP’s Agriculture and Agri-food Critic from January 2018 until the election was called and the previous parliament was dissolved.