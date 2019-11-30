BC Transplant is helping organ transplant recipients, living donors, and donor family members thank the hospital staff for their work.

Operation Popcorn is an opportunity for those whose lives have been saved by organ donation to deliver festive packages of popcorn to staff in intensive care units, emergency departments and operating rooms (ICUs, EDs and ORs) across the province.

This week, more thanks will be given to hospitals across the island.

On Monday, the staff at Cowichan District Hospital will get their festive bags of popcorn starting at 10:30am. That group will be lead by liver recipient Lynn Lindeman.

Cindy Bachman(kidney recipient) will be delivering popcorn bags to the staff at the Nanaimo Regional Hospital Monday as well.

The thank you’s continue to the North Island on Tuesday with a visit at the North Island Comox Valley Hospital at 8:30am, and the Campbell River Hospital at 11:30am.

The BC Transplant’s Operation Popcorn program has been running for over 28 years and so far this year 26 hospitals have been visited with over 100 packages being delivered to staff.