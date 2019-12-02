Island Health Mask Up Policy in Effect
Island Health logo. Supplied by Island Health Facebook page.
Island Health has now implemented its ‘mask-up’ policy for visitors at health facilities.
People visiting family or friends in hospital, or making an emergency room visit must wear a mask if they have not received the flu vaccine.
Masks are located near main entrances, hand-washing stations or at reception and admitting.
For people who are ill, the health authority wants them to avoid visiting loved ones in health care facilities, or long-term care homes.
Island Health is reminding people that the best way to protect yourself and others from the flu is to be vaccinated against it.