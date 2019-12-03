Host Homes Cowichan says people are showing interest in providing a place to live for homeless youth.

The program plans to link people in the Cowichan Valley who have a spare room in their home with homeless youth seeking a safe place to stay.

Rosalie Sawrie of Social Planning Cowichan says three public meetings held last month in the Cowichan Valley gave them an opportunity to explain how hosts and youth are paired.

The goal is to empower homeless youth and young adults to pursue healthy and independent lives.

Sawrie says they may be couch surfing with friends while trying to go to school or find work, or may not have a place to stay at all.

Sawrie says the program is getting underway and they have a few hosts signing up to offer a home to youth and young adults between the ages of 16 and 26.

More information about the program can be found at the Host Homes Cowichan website.