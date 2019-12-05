The Chief Medical Health Officer of Island Health has some advice for surviving Christmas in good health – slow down.

Dr. Richard Stanwick says people who consciously slow down during the busy holiday season will be happier, safer, and healthier.

He says if you are in a constant hurry, or overconsuming alcohol and drugs, you won’t enjoy Christmas as much and will be at greater risk of illness and injury.

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and cheer, but for many people, Christmas brings emotional stress and holiday hazards.

Island Health has some tips for the season: avoid picking up a virus by regularly washing your hands and getting the flu vaccine, drink or use cannabis moderately, choose healthy foods at Christmas gatherings and stay active.